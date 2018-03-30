Black Press file image

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

The B.C. Green Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen, after the party worked with a Victoria-based tech company that’s mired in an international privacy scandal.

Executive director Laura Lavin says the Greens contracted AggregateIQ between January and August 2016 to create a new voter database.

She says the party has received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that it destroyed any data it collected from the Greens at the end of its contract.

The company faces accusations that it played a role in influencing Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

RELATED: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie has also alleged that AggregateIQ used algorithms developed by Cambridge Analytica, a company he says improperly harvested personal data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

In a statement posted on its website this week, AggregateIQ denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica and says it works in full compliance with the jurisdictions where it operates.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Just Posted

Poverty in Port Hardy: residents partipate in province-wide consultation

“How many people walked into this room tonight and knew we had 915 people living in poverty?”

Alert Bay recieves brand new ultrasound machine

Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary raised the funds over a period of 2 years

Career Fair opens doors to education

Student and job seekers introduced to educational opportunities throughout the region

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Delta Police release a statement asking for public assistance

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Most Read