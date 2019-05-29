B.C. Health MInister Adrian Dix (Black Press)

B.C. Health Ministry launches review over medical response in patient’s death

The Health Ministry didn’t release any details about the patient

British Columbia’s health minister has ordered a review of the emergency medical response for a patient who died last November in the Lower Mainland.

In a statement, Adrian Dix says he has asked two independent experts to look for improvements that will benefit patients, first responders and the health system as a whole.

The review will look into the medical care the patient received in the days and weeks before the person’s death and the emergency response in the hours surrounding the death.

The ministry says the review will be led by Dr. Jim Christenson, an emergency physician at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, and he will be joined by Dr. Michael Feldman, the paramedic services medical director at Sunnybrook Centre for Prehospital Medicine in Ontario.

It says the physicians will have the co-operation of Providence Health Care, Vancouver Coastal Health, Emergency Health Services and the Provincial Health Services Authority.

The Canadian Press

