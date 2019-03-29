B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

The province has announced a $7.9-million grant as to help redevelop B.C.’s legal aid funding model.

The funds will be used to increase payments to legal aid lawyers between April 28 and the end of October, while the government, Legal Services Society, Association of Legal Aid Lawyers negotiate a new agreement.

Earlier this month, legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over a lack of funding.

READ MORE: B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

The average spent per person in B.C. on legal aid in 1993 was $25.22. Accounting for inflation, it should amount to about $40, according to the association.

Instead, 2018 per-capita spending on legal aid fell to under $15, ranking B.C. 10th out of 12 provinces and territories.

