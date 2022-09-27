The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A British Columbia man who is now in his late 70s has been found guilty of numerous counts of sexual assault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A British Columbia man who is now in his late 70s has been found guilty of numerous counts of sexual assault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man guilty of sex assault after befriending victims at Metro Vancouver churches

Raymond Gaglardi offered therapy sessions to the victims after meeting their parents at the churches

A British Columbia man who is now in his late 70s has been found guilty of numerous counts of sexual assault.

Coquitlam resident Raymond Gaglardi appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday, and court records show he was convicted on 11 counts.

The charges related to historical sexual assaults of young men or teenage boys who attended several Coquitlam-area churches between 1993 and 2007.

RCMP said in 2020 that the offences happened at Gaglardi’s home, where he offered therapy sessions to the victims after meeting their parents at the Metro Vancouver churches.

An investigation began in 2019, and the first charges were laid the following year, when Gaglardi was 75 years old.

He is scheduled to return to court for a pre-sentence report on Dec. 8.

RELATED: VIDEO: How the Mormon church ‘help line’ hid child sex abuse

CrimeMetro Vancouversexual assault

Previous story
Judges says Greater Victoria School Board lacked authority to suspend trustees
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Debra Lynn Photography
Port Hardy’s Terry Fox Run raises over $2,500

Port Hardy raised $16,000 for Tour de Rock this year. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride kicks off in the North Island

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has chosen Oct. 1 for the online All Candidates Forum. (Screenshot)
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce sets date for online All Candidates Forum

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence