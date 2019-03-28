B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Port Moody Mayor Robert Vagramov has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors said Thursday.

The charge is in connection to an incident alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam in 2015.

In a news release, the BC Prosecution Service said Michael Klein had been appointed as special prosecutor in the investigation back in December. This announcement was postponed after “taking into account the specific circumstances of the case,” including completing the investigation and recent approval of charges.

Vagramov was one of the youngest leaders elected to serve Port Moody when he first joined city council in 2014, before being elected mayor in October.

His first appearance in provincial court in Port Coquitlam is scheduled for April 25.

More to come.

