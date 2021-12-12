Premier John Horgan makes his address during the BC NDP virtual convention on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021. (BC NDP)

Premier John Horgan makes his address during the BC NDP virtual convention on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021. (BC NDP)

B.C. Premier John Horgan says throat cancer prognosis is ‘very, very good’

Premier expected to start treatment over next couple of days

B.C.’s premier has been largely out of sight for the past few weeks as he battles a throat cancer diagnosis but he made a brief appearance at the BC NDP’s virtual convention on Saturday (Dec. 12) to offer an update on his condition and the party’s plans.

“My prognosis is very, very good – 90 per cent recovery based on the treatment plan that we have in place,” Premier John Horgan said during his virtual address of the convention. He said he would begin radiation therapy over the next number of days.

“I’m very optimistic for the future.”

Horgan first announced at the end of October that he would be undergoing throat surgery. A few days later, the premier announced that the biopsy had found a cancerous growth that would be treated with radiation therapy.

Since then, Horgan’s deputy, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, has largely taken on the premier’s public appearance duties.

During his convention address, Horgan thanked British Columbians for their well wishes and lauded the province’s health care system.

“I cannot say enough about how our health care system was there for me,” he said. “It’s strained by the pandemic, strained beyond belief but I continue to be in awe by the professionalism and the compassion shown by health-care workers every step of the way.”

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC NDPCancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
Captain Sparrow and 7 other puppies with serious health issues brought to B.C. SPCA

Just Posted

Advocates and their families hold up signs at the Stand Up For Forestry rally in Port McNeill on Wednesday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Stand Up For Forestry Rally takes over downtown area of ‘Tree Farming Country’

Waypoint Insurance donated $2,000 to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund on Nov. 25. (Submitted photo)
Donations continue roll in for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

MP Rachel Blaney’s Right to Housing bill would hold the government accountable if they don’t take action on the housing crisis. (File)
Right to Housing bill holds government to account — MP

Black Press media file
Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Port Hardy