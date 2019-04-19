(BC RCMP)

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

B.C. RCMP have received an application from a hopeful candidate for their new Police Cat Services unit.

RCMP posted Penny Cirque’s “Kitty Cop” application to their Twitter account on Friday.

The letter from the cat is dated April 10, and it comes after the RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke earlier this month.

Cirque doesn’t specify their breed or gender in the letter, but describes themselves as very small and cuddly.

“The bad guys could easily be taken in by my charm,” Cirque said in the letter. “I am sure they would tell me all the bad things they have done.”

Cirque argues they are the ideal candidate having grown up with horses in Surrey. They highlight their leadership skills by describing how they are training their brother Teddy and friend Monty to race in the Ironman Whistler and Kentucky Derby.

READ MORE: Pomeranian puppy recovering after alleged abuse: BC SPCA

Cirque is no stranger to high speed driving, having experience with “fancy” sports cars.

“I would be able to catch bad guys very easily,” said Cirque.

In addition to training Teddy and Monty, Cirque runs a side business making texting gloves for cats. If hired, Cirque said they will supply gloves to the entire cat team.


