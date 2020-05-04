Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents B.C.’s first COVID-19 model for hospital preparation, March 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

The number of deaths in B.C. is up 2.7 per cent above normal since COVID-19 infections began to be detected in February, with most of those attributable to the coronavirus and its effect on vulnerable populations.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released B.C.’s latest disease modelling data May 4, showing a continued decline in people sick enough to be in hospital, as the province prepares to loosen movement and business restrictions. Statistics show there were 170 deaths more than the expected level from January to late April, with 111 of those attributed to COVID-19. Of the 60 additional deaths, some of that may be a result of people avoiding hospital care due to the pandemic.

“This is I believe the end of our beginning of this pandemic,” Henry said, after releasing the latest two days of positive test data showing 53 new cases from May 2 to 4.

Henry released model projections showing increased unprotected contact between people and their risk of increasing the number of cases, as hospital space is returned to scheduled surgeries and other non-COVID-19 medical conditions.

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce specific measures to allow more business and social movement after the B.C. cabinet meets on Wednesday, May 6.

RELATED: B.C. records three more COVID-19 deaths in care homes

RELATED: B.C. extends temporary layoff rules due to COVID-19

“We need to do that now in a controlled way, in a managed way, in a safe way,” Henry said, using the example of inviting friends over in the summer.

“When you invite one person outside of your immediate household bubble into your home, you are also inviting all of the people in their bubble, the people they’ve had contact with,” Henry said. “And that includes people from their work, from their home and others that they’ve had close contact with.”

Physical distance strategies and creating safe ways of interacting are important to keep the infection rate from taking off, she said.

“We’re going to be working on increasing our environmental cleaning, considering the use of non-medical masks and of course we need to consider as well our non-essential travel and how we’re going to manage that through the summer months.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port McNeill’s five-year plan almost finalized
Next story
Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

Just Posted

BREAKING: 50-foot sailboat runs aground in Port Hardy

A 50-foot sailboat has run aground in Hardy Bay by the seaplane… Continue reading

False complaint causes First Nation’s Health Director to issue warning to nearby community

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

Port Hardy council amends financial plan, lowers tax rate

Council has approved reducing the taxation increase for 2020 from 4.2 per cent to 1.97.

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

North Island Gazette wins bronze for Newspaper Excellence

The Ma Murrays recognize achievements of 100+ member newspapers in British Columbia and the Yukon

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

Port McNeill’s five-year plan almost finalized

The five-year financial plan has passed first and second reading and is up for adoption May 5.

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Most Read