FILE - Registered nurse Shelly Girardin, left, is illuminated by the glow of a computer monitor as Dr. Shane Wilson examines COVID-19 patient Neva Azinger. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE - Registered nurse Shelly Girardin, left, is illuminated by the glow of a computer monitor as Dr. Shane Wilson examines COVID-19 patient Neva Azinger. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

B.C. records slight drop in COVID hospitalizations, new admissions on the decline

The number of hospitalizations is down by three from last week

B.C. is reporting 273 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is down by three from last week. Not everyone in hospital with COVID-19 is there because of complications from the virus.

According to the latest BCCDC data, there are 642 new cases reported and 12,215 tests have been performed for the week of June 18. That’s down from the 726 cases recorded for the week of June 5 – 11 and even further from the week of May 29 – June 4 where 894 cases were recorded.

Testing and case numbers are not reflective of those recorded on rapid antigen tests.

Hospital admissions are also on the decline with 156 admissions for the week of June 12 – 18 compared to 220 the week before. The number of hospital admissions will likely be corrected upwards in future weeks, as the number originally reported for June 5 – 11 was 189.

The weekly reports from the BCCDC track COVID-19 deaths on a basis of “all-cause mortality”, meaning anyone who dies within 30-days of a positive COVID-19 test is considered to have died from the virus. The province has said that the statistics are likely to be over-counted and data would be retroactively corrected, however, the data is often updated to a higher number.

For the week of June 12 – 18, 26 people died. For the week of June 5 – 11, the BCCDC originally reported 50 deaths, but the latest report shows the number has now increased to 61.

READ MORE: COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted
Next story
Police watchdog clears RCMP in 2020 sudden death of Port Alberni woman

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farming industry welcomes consultation after years of ‘ad hoc’ talks

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat

Vancouver Island author and historian Catherine Marie Gilbert placed third in the 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing, as presented by the British Columbia Historical Federation at its annual conference on Saturday, June 4. Photos supplied
Black Creek author wins 3rd prize in Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases an Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023