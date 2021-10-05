A music therapy program created for isolated seniors brought a little groove into the lives of White Rock and Surrey care-home residents, September, 2021. (Peace Arch News)

A music therapy program created for isolated seniors brought a little groove into the lives of White Rock and Surrey care-home residents, September, 2021. (Peace Arch News)

B.C. requires long-term care staff, visitor vaccination by Oct. 12

Only COVID-19 medical exemptions allowed for employees

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for long-term care staff takes effect next Tuesday, Oct. 12, and also applies to visitors to senior homes and hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the latest order on Tuesday Oct. 5, saying staff who don’t have a proof of vaccination card or a one of the rare medical exemptions will be placed on unpaid leave until seven days after they receive a first dose of a Canadian-approved vaccine

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. public service employees required to be vaccinated

RELATED: B.C. records 1,986 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Gasoline sales plunge to lowest level in 20 years during first year of pandemic

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Port McNeill, thank you from the bottom of our hearts

Kwakiutl Chief and Elder Rupert Wilson Sr. (Facebook photo)
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs honours the passing of Kwakiutl Chief Rupert Wilson Sr.

Line Robert. (ICET Facebook photo)
ICET Chief Executive Officer Line Robert announces her retirement

Tri-Band Truth and Reconciliation March. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Tri-Bands ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day Every Child Matters March’ takes over Port Hardy