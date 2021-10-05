B.C. requires long-term care staff, visitor vaccination by Oct. 12

A music therapy program created for isolated seniors brought a little groove into the lives of White Rock and Surrey care-home residents, September, 2021. (Peace Arch News)

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for long-term care staff takes effect next Tuesday, Oct. 12, and also applies to visitors to senior homes and hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the latest order on Tuesday Oct. 5, saying staff who don’t have a proof of vaccination card or a one of the rare medical exemptions will be placed on unpaid leave until seven days after they receive a first dose of a Canadian-approved vaccine

more to come…

