New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases creep back up, 59 on Wednesday

7-day average for new cases remains below 50

B.C. recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a slight rise since daily positive tests fell to as low as 20 on Monday.

There are 624 active infections province-wide, with 86 people in hospital for coronavirus-related conditions, down one from Tuesday and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths reported for that period.

The new and active cases by region for July 7 are:

• 20 new cases in Fraser Health, 177 active

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 active

• 17 new cases in Interior Health, 163 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 15 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

B.C.’s vaccination program has delivered 5.4 million doses since December 2020, with 78.2 per cent of eligible people age 12 and over having received at least one dose and 38.2 per cent having had two doses.

‘Heat is just relentless’: Meteorologist warns of hot, dry summer ahead for B.C.

