Justice Minister David Eby says ICBC will focus on bad drivers. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

ICBC cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is slashing its advertising budget in half and redirecting the funds toward police traffic enforcement.

Attorney General David Eby says high risk drivers are ignoring the corporation’s road safety messages.

He says channelling advertising funds directly to enforcement will offer the chance to deliver the message directly to risky drivers.

READ MORE: ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

Starting in the next fiscal year, the insurance corporation will add $2.4 million to enhanced traffic enforcement.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says that will boost the public insurer’s investment in direct safety traffic programs to $24.8 million.

Corporation president Nicolas Jimenez says ICBC’s cost pressures can be traced directly to the 350,000 crashes, about 960 a day, that were recorded across British Columbia last year.

“With crashes at an all-time high in our province, we’re committed to doing what we can to reduce claims costs and relieve the pressure on insurance rates,” Jimenez says in a news release.

The corporation says the $2.4 million remaining in its advertising budget will be spent educating drivers about upcoming changes to the provincial auto insurance system.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires
Next story
B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Young man sets off to run span of Vancouver Island in anti-trophy hunting campaign

Giordano Corlazzoli began his campaign in Port Hardy and plans to cap it off in Victoria.

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Young man sets off to run span of Vancouver Island in anti-trophy hunting campaign

Giordano Corlazzoli began his campaign in Port Hardy and plans to cap it off in Victoria.

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

Most Read