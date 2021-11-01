COVID-19 testing site at Victoria Conference Centre. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

COVID-19 testing site at Victoria Conference Centre. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases decline over weekend, 25 more deaths

Hospital numbers stable as elective surgery delays continue

B.C. public health teams reported 568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 470 on Sunday and 332 on Monday, but the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus remains high as hospitals struggle with severe illness.

There were eight deaths in the Fraser Health region for Oct. 30-Nov. 1, seven in Interior Health and five each in Northern and Island Health over the three days. There are also six new outbreaks at senior care facilities since Friday.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. hospitals cut services as COVID-19 pressure builds

RELATED: 3,3000 unvaccinated health workers suspended in B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. applies to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs amid opioid crisis

Just Posted

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

Rachel Blaney named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development. Photo by Rachel Blaney
Blaney named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases