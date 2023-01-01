B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley

The first baby of 2023 came shortly after midnight in Abbotsford and she’s a wee one.
At 12:02 a.m. today (Jan. 1) a baby girl weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces was born at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.
“Congratulations to the family!” the B.C. government said in a tweet.
This year the B.C. Lottery Corporation allowed betting on which B.C. hospital would deliver the first baby of 2023.
Anyone who bet $1 on Abbotsford won $10 as the hospital came in at 10-to-1 odds.
