B.C. school district tell kids to bundle up as it lowers thermostat

Coquitlam school district worries about conserving natural gas after pipeline rupture

Students in Coquitlam will want to bundle up this winter, as their schools lower temperatures in an attempt to conserve natural gas.

Coquitlam’s move comes after repeated pleas from Fortis BC for commercial customers to reduce their natural gas usage following am Enbridge gas line rupture near Prince George in October.

Although Enbridge said the line is now at 85 per cent capacity, Fortis BC has warned an “extended” cold snap could result in shortages.

In a notice sent to parents Wednesday, the Coquitlam school district said it would be reducing temperatures from 20.5 degrees Celsius to 19.5 degrees as of Dec. 3.

“We suggest that all staff and students bring an extra layer of clothing to accommodate this reduction in temperature,” the school district said.

