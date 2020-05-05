B.C. has seen 2,232 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

B.C. has recorded a mere eight new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as well as four more deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

There have been 2,232 confirmed cases since the contagious respiratory illness touched down in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Tuesday (May 5).

The news comes as Premier John Horgan is expected to unveil the province’s plan to ease current restrictions tomorrow.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway
Next story
Sointula braces for economic challenges after cancelling Salmon Days festival to keep island safe from COVID-19

Just Posted

Sointula braces for economic challenges after cancelling Salmon Days festival to keep island safe from COVID-19

The Malcolm Island business face economic challenges on top of cancelled festival.

Port Hardy Secondary School holds rock contest

‘Our problem is that the rocks are already disappearing from where staff are hiding them’

Port McNeill’s OrcaFest cancelled, but parade still in the works

Summer festival canceled for Port McNeill due to COVID-19 concerns

50-foot sailboat runs aground in Port Hardy

A 50-foot sailboat has run aground in Hardy Bay by the seaplane… Continue reading

False complaint causes First Nation’s Health Director to issue warning to nearby community

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Isolated B.C. First Nation seeks further seclusion in response to COVID-19

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

Most Read