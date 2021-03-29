Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

B.C. is stopping indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult group fitness and indoor religious services for the next three weeks, in what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry calls a “circuit breaker” for a fast rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new rule takes effect at midnight tonight (March 29), and extends to April 19. It applies to pubs and restaurants as well as adult fitness activities. Patio dining and take-out are not affected, and individual or one-on-one fitness is still allowed with existing restrictions. Whistler Blackcomb ski resort is also closing for the period, after an increase in positive in the province’s largest resort community.

Premier John Horgan said Monday that case counts have been “unacceptably high” in the past 10 days, and it is particularly people aged 20 to 39 who are spreading the coronavirus.

“We’ve come a great distance but we cannot blow it now,” Horgan said. “We need to focus on individual responsibility for the greater good.”

Horgan said the B.C. government is working on ways to provide further relief for restaurant, pub and other hospitality employees who will be pushed out of work for the three-week period. Existing programs may be extended if necessary, he said.

Henry said there have been 329 new cases of variants confirmed by testing since Friday, part of a total of more than 2,500 cases recorded over the weekend. B.C.’s daily case count grew rapidly over the past week, surpassing 900 on Friday, including 140 of the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants being tracked by public health.

Religious services were allowed to restart with strict limits last week with the arrival of Easter, Passover and other major traditions, but that is also reversed.

Henry also confirmed a federal decision to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under age 55 for “a few days” while further study information is obtained from the manufacturer. There have been reports of adverse effects in younger people, but Henry said it is a rare event and it is unlikely Canada will see any cases.

Henry said B.C. has “very little” AstraZeneca left at the moment, but is expecting a shipment from the U.S. in the days ahead.

RELATED: Canada pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under-55s

RELATED: B.C. reports more than 2,500 more cases over weekend

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault
Next story
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Tamika Mountain. (Alert Bay RCMP supplied photo)
Missing Alert Bay resident found deceased after four day search

“There was no foul play, nothing suspicious.”

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy to look at making changes to outdated animal control bylaw

Staff will be looking into changes to the bylaw and bringing it back to council for discussion.

Deep program
Innovative digital training program benefits the North Island

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce, with funding provided by the Government… Continue reading

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24 hour care

There’s still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under age 55

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

A DriveB.C. webcam image showing the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Aulds Road earlier this afternoon. (DriveB.C. image)
Two children hurt as semi truck and minivan crash on Nanaimo Parkway

Southbound traffic near Aulds Road was detoured for several hours during investigation

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

DEEP program
Diving into the DEEP program: A look into the 10 week digital course

The DEEP program is currently being taught at NIC in the Campbell River region.

A Greater Victoria Realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
Greater Victoria Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Four area real estate agents accused of sexual assualt

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

Most Read