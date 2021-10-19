Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. British Columbia's COVID-19 vaccine card system went into effect Monday. Anyone who wants access to a range of non-essential indoor services must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

Patrons will no longer always need to be seated at restaurants, although masks must be worn

The province will remove capacity limits at venues requiring vaccine cards starting on Oct. 25, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Oct. 19).

Henry said that capacity limits will be raised for indoor ticketed events such as sports, concerts, dance and symphony events, as well as for indoor organized events such weddings, funeral receptions and organized parties. This move means that the Vancouver Canucks, scheduled to play their home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 26, will be able to be at full capacity.

All of those locations will require attendees to be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 24.

Restaurant patrons and attendees at venues such as restaurants will also now be able to get up and move around, but large groups of people dancing at events such as weddings remain a no-go.

Henry said that pubs and restaurants have said it’s challenging for them to police patrons from moving around, especially with staff already busy enforcing other COVID rules such as masks and vaccine cards.

“We follow the data, we’re hoping to make it a little easier (on restaurants),” she said.

The loosening of rules do not apply to areas that have local or regional COVID-19 restrictions, such as the eastern Fraser Valley, Interior Health and Northern Health.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
COVID-19 cases in B.C. kids under 12 have peaked, in decline
Next story
Lake Cowichan wants to crack down on speeders — on the Cowichan River

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono attempts to dish a pass through a defender. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Two Alberni Valley Bulldogs listed as ‘Players to Watch’ by NHL Central Scouting

Griffin Handley faces down a breakaway against the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Anthony Bucci Photography)
U18 North Island Eagles hit the ice for tiering games at the Chilton arena

The maple trees planted across from Stink Creek Park on Granville Street. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New maple trees planted across from Stink Creek Park a nice ‘welcome’ to downtown Port Hardy

Stan Hunt stands next to a recently painted 17-foot totem pole he carved with Mervyn Child and Ray Dickie. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Kwakiutl artist Stan Hunt finishing up ‘retirement’ totem poles for new coast guard depot