B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses details about the latest restrictions announced around gatherings due to the surge of the COVID-19 variant Omicron during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Speaking at a news conference today, (Feb. 9), Dr. Bonnie Henry said details will be released next week about changes to public health orders on COVID-19 that are set to expire next week.

Henry said British Columbians can expect to hear less about the pandemic and more about how to manage personal risk. She noted that any easing of restrictions is owed to the protection offered by vaccines, particularly booster doses.

“Right now with the amount of transmission we’re seeing it is important to get that booster dose at six months.”

More to come…

