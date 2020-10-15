Voting sign. (Black Press files)

Voting sign. (Black Press files)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in North Island

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting tomorrow.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

READ MORE: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Advance polling locations:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Port Hardy – The Civic Centre, 7450 Columbia Street

Port McNeill – The Community Hall, 1473 Broughton Blvd

Port Alice – The Community Hall, 951 Marine Drive

Alert Bay – The Community Hall, 185 Cedar Street

Sointula – The Athletic Hall, 110 13th Avenue

Woss – Woss Lake Rec Hall, 4502 MacRae Drive

* To find your location go to https://wheretovote.elections.bc.ca/

Candidates running in the riding:

NDP – Michelle Babchuck

Liberal – Norm Facey

Green – Alexandra Morton

Conservative – John Twigg

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocol

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Just Posted

Voting sign. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in North Island

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Police identified a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest following the death of a woman Oct. 10 near Parksville. (Submitted/RCMP)
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Port McNeill Royal Canadian Legion announces changes for Remembrance Day

‘There WILL be a poppy sales campaign this year’

North Island Votes. Campbell River Mirror graphic
North Island candidates hit the campaign trail COVID-19-style

Technology and safety protocols rule the day in the 2020 election

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:18 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

The group says cases continue to rise in crowded places, close-contact settings and closed spaces

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

The study conducted for BC Council of Forest Industries found that more than 340 communities and 120 Indigenous Nations and organizations of all sizes benefited economically from the forest industry supply chain . (Black Press file photo)
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

On Vancouver Island, $1.2 billion worth of goods and services were purchased from 1,600 suppliers, most from Nanaimo and Campbell River

Most Read