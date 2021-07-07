A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night

An 11-month-old has been killed and the infant’s father injured after they were hit by one of two vehicles that collided in downtown Vancouver.

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night.

The condition of the 31-year-old man was not available.

Const. Tania Visintin describes one of the two drivers as a suspect and says he was also injured and treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Visintin says more details could be released later.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Pipelines and border openings on the agenda as Trudeau meets with Kenney
Next story
Logging company calls for criminal charges against B.C. old growth protesters

Just Posted

Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s president Rosaline Glynn is handed a cheque for $8,000 from Gene Cadwallader, president of Keltic Seafoods, to cover the remaining costs for building a new roof at the seniors’ centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Another big donation comes in for seniors centre new roof project

The islands and channels of the Discovery Islands/Vancouver Island area are surrounded by peaks and mountains. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Injunction seeking to restock two Discovery Island fish farms fails in federal court

The KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy skatepark grant funding declined by government

The Northern Expedition docked in Port Hardy. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition needs extensive repairs, will be out of action till August