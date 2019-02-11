BC Ferries cancel last round-trips of the day due to expected snowfall

Round trips between Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver cancelled for tonight

BC Ferries have cancelled a number of ferries’ last round trips of the day. (BC Ferries/News Files)

Although most of BC Ferries’ service have been running relatively unscathed in the recent swath of winter weather, they announced a slew of cancellations for tonight in anticipation of heavy snowfall later today.

Ferries from Salt Spring Island to Swartz Bay are currently cancelled as BC Ferries say they are unable to access the Fulford Ferry terminal.

BC Ferries also cancelled the last round trips of the day for many routes.

Cancelled trips include:

Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen – Cancelled:

7:00 pm departing both directions

9:00 pm departing both directions

Tsawwassen – Duke Point – Cancelled:

8:15 pm departing both directions

10:45 pm departing both directions

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay – Modified Schedule:

3:20 pm departing Departure Bay

6:35 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay – Cancelled:

8:45 pm departing Departure Bay

10:50 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Langdale – Modified Schedule:

5:25 pm departing Langdale

6:30 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

7:30 pm departing Langdale

8:40 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Langdale – Cancelled:​

9:35 pm departing Langdale

10:55 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay – Snug Cove – Cancelled:

10:00 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

10:30 pm departing Snug Cove

Arriving and departing flights out of Victoria International Airport are seeing more cancellations and these are expected to increase, throughout the day.

Currently, all Air Canada flights arriving from elsewhere in Canada, until 10:25pm, have been cancelled. Most WestJet flights have been cancelled and Pacific Coastal’s flights are still scheduled to arrive but they are experiencing some delays.

Almost all flights departing Victoria Airport have been cancelled, although Air North, Pacific Coastal Airlines and Island Express have some flights still operating.

The picure is changing every few minutes, so air travellers are asked to keep checking the Victoria International Airport website.

CFB Esquimalt is closed today and the site is limited to critical personnel only.

The Patricia Bay Highway and Malahat were closed last night for hours following car crashes due to the snow conditions. RCMP warn conditions are slippery. Drive slowly and carefully if you’re on the roads today.

Flights out of downtown Victoria via Harbour Air were cancelled all morning, with continued cancellation and delays anticipated for the early afternoon. For the most updated information, visit harbourair.com/book-a-flight/flight-status

Ferry rides down to Seattle via the Clipper are cancelled, but ferries to Port Angeles via the Coho are scheduled as usual at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Environment Canada says 10-15 cm of snow is expected for Greater Victoria today.

