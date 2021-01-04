BC Ferries cancels numerous sailings with windy weather arriving

UPDATE: More sailings were cancelled for Tuesday with a wind warning in effect on the east coast of Vancouver Island.

One additional sailing on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route, a 6:35 p.m. departure from West Vancouver, was cancelled.

On the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, the 12:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings have been cancelled, and in the other direction, the 10:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings have been cancelled.

There are also cancellations today in between Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen, Gulf Islands-Tsawwassen, Powell River-Comox, Campbell River-Quadra Island and Skidegate-Alliford Bay. For more information, click here.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: The forecast is calling for rough seas Tuesday, and BC Ferries is already cancelling sailings in anticipation.

BC Ferries issued a service notice Monday night advising that it is cancelling all sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay from 10:40 a.m. until 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, due to “high winds and sea state.” In total, four sailings are being cancelled from Nanaimo and four from West Vancouver.

The service notice says the safety of passengers and crew is of primary importance and decisions to cancel sailings aren’t taken lightly. BC Ferries said it appreciates patience from travellers and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Tuesday for Nanaimo and other parts of Vancouver Island’s east coast.

