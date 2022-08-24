The BC Ferries terminal at Nanaimo Harbour. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries triples the number of terminals with Wi-Fi

Ferry company announces another 14 terminals now have free wireless internet

BC Ferries has set up wireless internet access at another 14 ferry terminals along the coast.

The ferry company announced in a press release Wednesday, Aug. 24, that it completed its latest Wi-Fi installation projects at the end of July.

The terminals with newly added Wi-Fi include Nanaimo Harbour, Gabriola Island’s Descanso Bay, the Comox Valley’s Buckley Bay, Port Hardy’s Bear Cove, Salt Spring Island’s Long Harbour and Vesuvius Bay, Quadra Island’s Heriot Bay, Denman Island’s Gravelly Bay, Pender Island’s Otter Bay, Mayne Island’s Village Bay, Saturna Island’s Lyall Harbour, Galiano Island’s Sturdies Bay, Cortes Island’s Whaletown and Cormorant Island’s Alert Bay.

The project tripled the number of ferry terminals with free Wi-Fi to 21.

“The access to free Wi-Fi allows people travelling the ability to connect for work, leisure or general trip information while waiting for their ferry or upon arriving at their destination,” noted the press release.

Wi-Fi expansion was one of the projects funded by $1.5 million via the B.C. Ministry of Citizens Services’ Connecting British Columbia program. BC Ferries’ website indicated that the ferry company is working with the province to bring Wi-Fi to more terminals “in the near future.”

BC Ferries discontinued Wi-Fi on board vessels a year ago, saying that providing quality, reliable Wi-Fi access was cost-prohibitive.

