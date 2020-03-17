A BC Liquor Store. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

While social distancing remains a priority for British Columbians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Liquor Stores will remain open for now.

In an email to Black Press Media Thursday, a spokesperson for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch said they are watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

The province declared it a public health emergency Tuesday afternoon and there are now seven deaths in B.C. linked to the novel coronavirus, while at least 185 people have tested positive for the virus.

The branch will adhere to “rigorous cleaning measures” to lower the risk of infection.

“At this time we have no immediate plans to close stores or our distribution centres,” the branch said.

“We continue to take our direction from the Provincial Health Officer and recognize that the situation is changing quickly.”

Health officials have asked British Columbians to practice social distancing, to self-isolate if they are home and to not clear out store supplies.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19
Next story
B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Just Posted

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

UPDATED: Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read