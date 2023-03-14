The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Society cautions public not to purchase pets under suspicious circumstances

The BC SPCA is warning the public to beware of a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey.

The SPCA has received 11 complaints during the past several months from people believed to have purchased kittens and cats from the pair.

“In many cases the animals begin showing symptoms of illness days after purchase, and several of the kittens have died,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, in a release.

“Often people are told that the animals have been vaccinated when they may not have been.”

She said the SPCA has identified one of the individuals and will be recommending charges, but said the society is concerned the pair may continue to sell animals in the meantime.

READ ALSO: ‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

“We cannot release an individual’s identity in an ongoing investigation unless a charge is approved by Crown counsel, but we do want to warn the public about purchasing a pet under suspicious circumstances.”

The SPCA believes the individuals may have multiple accounts on Kijiji and Craigslist.

“They are selling kittens and cats of different breeds, including domestic short hair, Russian Blue and Maine Coons, for prices ranging from $250 to $1,200 or more,” Drever said.

Drever adds that people should be wary of anyone who insists on meeting in a parking lot or other public space to buy a pet. “No reputable breeder would sell animals this way and it is a huge red flag that something is not right.”

She urged people to do their homework when bringing an animal into their home.

“There are so many adoption options through the SPCA or other rescues groups, or through reputable breeders who provide good care and welfare for their animals.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACats

Previous story
Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon

Just Posted

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation

The last high school wrestling practice of the season was held on Wednesday, March 8, at the Port Hardy Secondary School gymnasium where year-end awards were given out. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Students earn trophies to end 2022-2023 high school wrestling season

Port McNeill mayor and council. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council supports skatepark project, but doesn’t set aside funds in the budget

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Pop-up banner image