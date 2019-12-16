BCUOMA expands oil recycling on north part of Vancouver Island

BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, announced Dec. 10 that Cortes Island, Denman Island, Sayward, Cumberland, Campbell River and the Village of Port Alice all received upgraded used oil recycling facilities.

These newly installed infrastructures will provide the residents of these locations with an easy, free and eco-friendly way to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials. The Return Collection Facility (RCF) infrastructure grants that Comox Strathcona Waste Management and the Village of Port Alice received from BCUOMA provide them with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers at a number of locations.

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities. The new infrastructure is very convenient as it allows residents to conveniently recycle their used oil and anti-freeze materials themselves,” David Lawes, BCUOMA executive director, said in a news release. “These upgraded facilities are also free, environmentally friendly, and easy to use.”

BCUOMA’s RCF infrastructure grant program’s purpose is to ensure there are sufficient RCFs across British Columbia for DIY consumers to take back their used oil and antifreeze materials for processing at no charge to consumers. The program also requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

“We’re thrilled that our facilities were successful recipients of the BCUOMA new infrastructure grants. The grants provide necessary capital infrastructure that allows us to collect, store and secure materials collected through the BCUOMA program,” said Stephanie Valdal, services coordinator for Comox Strathcona Waste Management.

The containers, she explained, will be are a great addition to regional facilities, and allow CSWM to expand the BCUOMA program in remote communities such as Gold River, Sayward, Cortes and Denman Island to include filters, containers and antifreeze collection.

“It’s an important addition to our diversion program and we look forward to providing an expanded service to our residents, particularly those in remote locations, where there are currently no other collection facilities for this material,” Valdal added.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil and 3 million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the BCUOMA program.

Facilities on North Island

Cortes Island, Comox Valley Waste Management Centre, 1300 Squirrel Cove Rd.

Cumberland, Comox Valley Waste Management Centre, 3699 Bevan Rd.

Sayward, Sayward Public Works Transfer Station, 652 H’Kusam Way

Denman Island, Denman Island Waste Management Centre, 5901 Denman Rd.

Campbell River, Campbell River Waste Management Centre, 6700 Argonaut Rd.

Port Alice, Port Alice Transfer Station, 721 Marine Dr.