NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO The site of the Beach Drive 2016 landslide.

Beach Drive landslide update: Geotech firm hired to provide engineering services

Port McNeill has a history of landslides, due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive.

The Town of Port McNeill has been actively seeking solutions to the slides and slide hazards along Beach Drive.

“We made a commitment to the community to address the problem and we intend to do that,” said Mayor Shirley Ackland.

Mayor and council recently sent out a press release stating the town is continuing to move forward on rectifying the hazard along the escarpment above Beach Drive.

The town has recently entered into an agreement with a geotech firm from Nanaimo, WSP/Levelton Consultants Ltd.(“WSP”), to provide engineering services, stated the release.

Ackland and Councillor Shelley Downey recently met with a WSP representative, and the representative advised WSP would prepare a report on what should be the initial steps to solve the Beach Drive Slide issue.

The report is anticipated to be released within the next two weeks.

The release also states that the “WSP representative also indicated that additional engineering services would be required due to the complexities of the issue, which includes consideration of slope grade; debris load, and access points to the edge of the escarpment.”

The town will make additional information available to the public when it is received. Any questions or concerns, please contact the Town of Port McNeill at 250-956-3111.

Port McNeill has a history of landslides due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive. Here are a few of the more significant landslides described in past reports:

• October 1981: several small slides were reported plus one larger slide that ran out beyond the road near 2238 Beach Drive;

• Oct. 8, 1992: five failures noted including one that ran out across the road between 2388 and 2400 Beach Drive;

• Feb. 11, 1999: a slide ran out across the road onto the property at 2146 Beach Drive;

• Nov. 16 2002: a slide ran out across the road and onto the property at 2168 Beach Drive. This slide is immediately east of the 1999 slide;

• April 8, 2003: a small slide occurred opposite 2226 Beach Drive, close to the October 1981 slide but did not reportedly cross the road;

• March 29, 2015: a slide occurred opposite 2298 Beach Drive, below a culvert outlet. The slide reached the road and moved some of the barriers, but was mostly contained;

• Feb. 5, 2016: a small slide is reported by the town, but no location given; and

• Nov. 9, 2016: a few small slides plus one larger slide that crossed the road and damaged the house at 2324 Beach Drive.

This slide was very close to the March 2015 slide.

Previous story
Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 3 near Keremeos open

Just Posted

Beach Drive landslide update: Geotech firm hired to provide engineering services

Port McNeill has a history of landslides, due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive.

Questions raised about possible new Port Hardy subdivision

A 70-80 unit development was the subject of two public hearings

VIDEO: Port McNeill’s second annual Rugged Race

The Port McNeill Rotary Club’s goal is to raise awareness to help build phrase three of the trail.

NISS students add paint to new totem pole

The pole will be unveiled at a special May 17 ceremony at NISS

Crown approves charges against male for hunting violations

The COS located illegal black bear parts during vehicle inspections near Port McNeill.

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Most Read