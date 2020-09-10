Aerial view of Bella Bella. (Tyson Whitney photo)

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

A positive case of COVID-19 has prompted the Heiltsuk Tribal Council in Bella Bella to reactivate its emergency operations centre.

The remote community located on B.C’s Central Coast confirmed the news late Sept. 9 via an urgent community communication update posted on Facebook.

“We must remain calm at this time, and continue to take every precaution,” Heiltsuk Tribal Council stated.

“We all must be kind, and work together.”

A stay at home request for all individuals in the community is in place until further notice urging residents not to visit outside their households. A curfew is also in effect from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m.

All offices will be closed, however, the band store will remain open as an essential service.

Face masks are to be worn at all times.

Anyone returning home from travelling is required to self-isolate for 14-days.

Read More: B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
CoronavirusFirst Nations

