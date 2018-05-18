Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 18

The Nook coffee and tea shop after a single-vehicle accident on the evening of May 13 caused significant damage to the exterior and interior of the restaurant on the corder of Hillside Ave. and Quadra St. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

See car going crashing through a Victoria coffee shop an arrest made in a 30-year-old cold case, a new Tent City dubbed Discontent City, new Hydrogen vehicles coming to Canada and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.

Victoria: New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles coming to Canada

Get a look under the hood of the latest in zero-emission vehicles that can charge quicker and drive longer than electric vehicles. FOR THE FULL STORY

Cowichan Valley: Family urges public to help search for missing Ben Kilmer

Concerned friends have joined the search for a missing Cobble Hill man, who has been missing since for several days. FOR THE FULL STORY

Oak Bay: Arrest made in 30-year homicide cold case

New DNA technology led to the arrest of a Washington State man in connection with a 30-year cold case in the deaths of two Oak Bay High grads. See the family speak to the news that an arrest has been made. FOR THE FULL STORY

Nanaimo: Tent City is out, but Discontent City is in?

A new tent city is being set up on Nanaimo’s downtown waterfront and some in the homeless population plan to resist requests that they move along. FOR THE FULL STORY

Victoria: IIO investigating after car smashes through coffee shop.

Police said the same vehicle nearly hit a police cruiser at a different intersection shortly beforehand, after travelling through a stop sign. FOR THE FULL STORY

