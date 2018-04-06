Best videos of the week ending April 6

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending April 6, 2018

Nanaimo: Reporter Karl Yu gets his chance to be a soldier for a day.

Longtime reporter Karl Yu got a taste of the military experience going through the paces of fitness testing and more with the Canadian Armed Forces. FOR THE FULL STORY

Nanaimo: 60,000 bees check in at Nanaimo hotel

A Nanaimo hotel is offering hospitality to guests of the non-human variety opening up their roof to six rooftop hives for honeybees above the Coast Bastion Hotel. FOR THE FULL STORY

COMOX: Time-lapse of CF-18 Demo Jet getting painted.

See a great time lapse of 2018 CF-18 Demo Jet gets its 60th anniversary of NORAD paint job in preparation to arrive in the Comox Valley for two weeks of practice. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Protesters came and went but Trudeau was steadfast, telling Canadians in Victoria that despite concerns about the environment, the Trans Mountain pipeline will go through. FOR THE FULL STORY

Tofino Ucluelet: Ever seen a young eagle eating?

Love animals? Watch this raw video of a young eagle enjoying fish carcass for breakfast in Ucluelet. FOR THE FULL STORY

Goldstream Gazette: No pain, no gain in self protection.

Editor Katie Enqvist gets roughed up a little bit by self defence expert Kris Greffard, showing off tips to on dealing with unwanted physical confrontation. FOR THE FULL STORY

