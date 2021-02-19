This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)

Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

A little bobcat was enjoying his breakfast of duck just outside Trail when he froze to the train track he’d been sitting on. Lucky for the cat, a train crew spotted him and came to the rescue.

Conductor Coby Reid took to social media to share his discovery earlier this week.

Reid said they used warm water to free the cat from the rail.

This comes as Kamloops Conservation Officers caution the public about more bobcat sightings that normal. Bobcats pose no threat to humans, but have been known to attack small pets or livestock.

