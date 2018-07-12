Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

RCMP closed the Rockland entrance as well as the Dogwood entrance to the campus of NIC Thursday morning after a bomb threat. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

All North Island College campuses across Vancouver Island were closed Thursday due to a non-specific bomb threat called into the college’s phone lines Thursday morning.

Christiana Weins, media liaison at NIC, said out of an abundance of caution, all campuses were evacuated.

“The call came in through our distributed phone system. We don’t know where the call came from, so because of that, we don’t know which campus (the threat) is directed at.”

She confirmed there are summer classes underway at all campuses, as well as staff who are working throughout the summer and a childcare centre open at the Campbell River campus.

NIC serves more than 9,000 students annually at their four campuses – Comox Valley, Campbell River, Port Alberni and Port Hardy – their learning centre and through online and in-community learning.

In Campbell River, the campus closed about 9:30 a.m., with RCMP blocking off both the main Dogwood entrance and the Rockland entrance. A fire engine from the Campbell River Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police directed vehicles away from the campus. At one point, a police officer redirected a woman who had come to pick up her daughter away from the main entrance.

Some people ed in front of the main campus, while off of Dogwood, a group of about 35 people, mostly children, stood off to the side of the entrance, which was blocked by police cruisers.

Campbell River RCMP did not respond to Mirror request for comment by press time, but watch for updates at campbellrivermirror.com when they become available.

(With files from Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)

The NIC Campbell River campus was closed Thursday morning as police attended the scene. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror