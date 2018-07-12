RCMP closed the Rockland entrance as well as the Dogwood entrance to the campus of NIC Thursday morning after a bomb threat. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

All North Island College campuses across Vancouver Island were closed Thursday due to a non-specific bomb threat called into the college’s phone lines Thursday morning.

Christiana Weins, media liaison at NIC, said out of an abundance of caution, all campuses were evacuated.

“The call came in through our distributed phone system. We don’t know where the call came from, so because of that, we don’t know which campus (the threat) is directed at.”

She confirmed there are summer classes underway at all campuses, as well as staff who are working throughout the summer and a childcare centre open at the Campbell River campus.

NIC serves more than 9,000 students annually at their four campuses – Comox Valley, Campbell River, Port Alberni and Port Hardy – their learning centre and through online and in-community learning.

In Campbell River, the campus closed about 9:30 a.m., with RCMP blocking off both the main Dogwood entrance and the Rockland entrance. A fire engine from the Campbell River Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police directed vehicles away from the campus. At one point, a police officer redirected a woman who had come to pick up her daughter away from the main entrance.

Some people ed in front of the main campus, while off of Dogwood, a group of about 35 people, mostly children, stood off to the side of the entrance, which was blocked by police cruisers.

Campbell River RCMP did not respond to Mirror request for comment by press time, but watch for updates at campbellrivermirror.com when they become available.

(With files from Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)

 

The NIC Campbell River campus was closed Thursday morning as police attended the scene. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

An RCMP member redirects a woman who had come to NIC to pick up her daughter. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.
Next story
Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

Just Posted

Vehicle smashes Supreme Convenience window

After speaking to the driver, the RCMP entered into an impaired driving investigation.

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

North Island highland dancers compete at national level

There were over 980 dancers at the competition in Calgary

Port McNeill in Focus: Do we want a community with no growth? Is that what we elected this current mayor and council for?

“The 2014 economic development plan continues to be window dressing.”

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Most Read