File photo (Jill Hayward photo)

Gang of turkeys attack B.C. man, breaking both his hips and a finger

RCMP told the birds are scheduled to ‘receive the death penalty for their crimes’

A Shuswap man was seriously injured after being attacked by a rooster and turkeys.

On July 28, Chase RCMP was asked to check on the well-being of someone at a home in Celista. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been attacked by some angry birds. The man had already received medical attention.

His injuries included two broken hips, a broken finger and multiple lacerations.

Police were told that the birds in question have already been scheduled to receive the “death penalty for their crimes,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

It is not known if implicated turkeys will be served at this Thanksgiving dinner.

READ MORE: Driver frightened by pursuer after ‘common driving error’ on Highway 1 near Chase

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsTurkey

Previous story
Man hits million-dollar jackpot at Kelowna casino
Next story
B.C. private clinics received $393M in government contracts over the last 6 years: report

Just Posted

Jared Towers photographed this humpback whale and four others in 2018 near Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Hanson Island. JARED TOWERS PHOTO
Discovery Islands resurfacing as a B.C. humpback hot spot

A black bear caught in a trap in Port Alice near the end of August. (Brian Grover/Port Alice News and Views Facebook photo)
Here’s why bears are being euthanized in the Village of Port Alice

Port Hardy recreation centre. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council approves budget increase for swimming pool electrical upgrades

Port Hardy RCMP are looking for Martin Dubitski. Photo courtesy Port Hardy RCMP
Port Hardy RCMP looking for man wanted on multiple warrants