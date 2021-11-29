A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian

A 14-year-old boy is facing possible criminal charges after a woman and her dog were stabbed with a knife in Vancouver Friday night (Nov. 26).

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Marine Drive Canada Line Station. The 32-year-old woman, who was stabbed in her hand, and her medium-sized dog were found bleeding heavily.

The suspect was found walking near the crime scene and arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The 14-year-old suspect has been released from police custody pending a future court date.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to flooding and transportation issues

Just Posted

Tahsis and Zeballos have recently done floodplain hazard studies. Black Press File Photo
SRD villages ready for the rains

FILE – People watch the rising flood waters crossing the Canada/United States border in Huntington Village in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Peak’ of next atmospheric river to drench B.C.’s central coast, meteorologist says

Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala1 (Lull Bay/Hoeya Sound) in Knight Inlet was protected by the Mamalilikulla First Nation on Monday as an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA). Google Maps photo
Mamalilikulla First Nation designates Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala1 (Lull Bay/Hoeya Sound) as protected area

There were 33 COVID-19 cases in the Woss-north health area last week. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop from 73 to 33