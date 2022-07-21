UPDATE w/PHOTOS: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack on McNaught Road near Yale Road.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Chilliwack RCMP were advising the public to avoid the area after initially asking residents to stay indoors.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition.

Four ambulances were called to the home in the 9000-block of McNaught Road.

McNaught was shut down between Yale Road and Epp Drive, and a portion of Yale Road also remained blocked to traffic.

(Video showing the scene from McNaught Road looking north to Yale Road)

At least one air ambulance took off from Chilliwack Airport to take one of the shooting victims to hospital.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in police custody or if there are more than two people injured in the incident.

More to come.

(Video showing the scene from Yale Road looking south to McNaught Road)

