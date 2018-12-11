Google Maps photo Sunset Elementary School shut down for the last half hour of class due to a bomb threat yesterday.

UPDATE: Police say false bomb threat came from computer and printer in the school

“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.

Port McNeill RCMP detachment responded to a call at Sunset Elementary School about what was considered a bomb threat yesterday.

Late Dec. 10 afternoon a Sunset staff member found a bomb threat, resulting in an evacuation for the last half hour of class.

In a Dec. 11 police report, mounties stated that “the Port McNeill RCMP received a report of a bomb threat at Sunset Elementary School,” around 2:20 p.m.

School District 85 commented via phone that the district takes threats seriously and confirmed that during the incident the school had followed critical incident procedure and policy.

Sunset Principal Kelly Amodeo then stated online that “the police were informed,” having mentioned that the school’s shut down was on the advice of the town’s local RCMP.

Port McNeill police “ordered the evacuation of the school, ensuring all students were moved a safe distance away,” the news release continued. “RCMP officers investigated the source of the threat and determined that it originated from a computer and printer within the School.”

“A thorough search of the school by police and school staff yielded nothing suspicious,” Port McNeill police said, “and it is believed the threat was a hoax by a student. Unfortunately students were required to remain outside in the cold, many without jackets, while police worked to ensure the School was safe.”

“The student remained in the school yard until the bell rang and they were dismissed from there,” the principal added. “Due to the swiftness of the evacuation, students left the building without back packs.”

The principal also noted that the school is, in fact, open today. “The nature of the timing of this threat did not allow us to send home information (yesterday),” she said as she reassured families, “but please look for a letter to come home (today).”

“I want to let you know that all of our students showed Sunset courage during this incident and individual classes will be debriefing (today),” she also said.

Anyone with more information on the false bomb threat is asked to contact the town’s RCMP at (250) 956-4441.

