Education minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan talking to kids following an announcement for a 200-seat addition at Sullivan Elementary on April 18. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

B.C. youth won’t be returning back to the classroom Sept. 8 as planned amid growing concerns that teachers need more time to prepare for the “new normal” of schooling due to the ongoing pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming told reporters on Tuesday (Aug. 11) that work is still being done to determine exactly when kids will be back in class, according to media reports.

He said it’s important that school staff have at least a few days before kids begin their 2020-21 school year.

More information is expected through a formal announcement in about a week.

During question period earlier in the day, Fleming said that the first day of school will look different than in years past.

“Previously students would come back into class, usually with their previous year’s teachers, and wait a few days for school to be organized for the coming school year,” Fleming. “We can’t do that in a pandemic.”

The education minister first announced the province’s back-to-school plan in mid-June, which entails the return date to follow Labour Day long weekend and include the implementation of “learning groups,” made up of a consistent group of staff and students in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

Students will be assigned to groups of up to 60 for younger grades and 120 for high school, and does mean that some middle and high school students will see some changes to their daily schedules.

In recent weeks, the BC Teachers Federation and vocal parents groups have called for the province to hit the breaks on returning to school, citing concerns on how physical distancing and other safety precautions will work.

‘WE ALL HAVE ANXIETIES’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Other concerns include making masks mandatory – a line of defense B.C.’s top doctor says is not necessary when distancing and hand hygiene is possible – as well as a call for clarity on the idea of what learning cohorts will look like.

”That’s what parents want. They want local, specific information, and I understand that,” Fleming said. “They should rest assured that we have the innovative minds of school leadership in every part of the province working on just that now.

ALSO READ: B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

corona

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

Just Posted

Alert Bay tested for COVID-19 antibodies, results prove efforts were effective

Just 3.7 per cent of people tested have the antibody

BC Parks acquires private land in Cape Scott Provincial Park

Land previously held by B.C. land and cattle mogul Rudy Nielsen

Family Literacy Society surveying essential skills among displaced workers

Survey results will help get training opportunities to fufill real needs on the north Island

A thousand items donated to the Port Hardy RCMP’s summer toy drive

‘Building strong relationships with the people of our communities is fundamental to our success here’

VIDEO: Rescued eagle released back into the wild

The three-year-old female had been mired in grease at the landfill, but recovered with gusto

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Alf Todd on a mission to fight Parkinson’s disease

Todd and group hope to raise $10,000 riding bikes to Port Alberni

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Reimagined campaign continues to make Vancouver Island wishes come true

#UnWinedOutside allows participants to support Make-A-Wish Foundation, local businesses

Most Read