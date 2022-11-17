Brian Texmo sworn in to office as Port Hardy’s newest councillor

Texmo was the top vote getter in Port Hardy’s 2022 municipal election

Brian Texmo recites the oath of office at the Nov. 8 meeting of council. (Screenshot from meeting)

Brian Texmo was the last person to be sworn in as a councillor for the District of Port Hardy at the start of the first council meeting of the new term, which was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Texmo was the top vote getter in Port Hardy’s 2022 municipal election, tallying a staggering 734 votes. Janet Dorward was the second highest, registering 646 votes.

Port Hardy’s next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the municipal hall.

City Councilmunicipal politics