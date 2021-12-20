Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
Firefighters rescue 2 people from three-storey Port Alberni apartment fire
Next story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Just Posted

Dora Speck has been fully blind since birth and is looking to raise funds to start a DJ career. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy resident raising funds to purchase DJ equipment compatible for blind people

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney presents Speaker of the House Anthony Rota with a bottle of Shelter Point Distillery’s single malt whiskey. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Shelter Point single malt gifted to Speaker of the House

(Pixabay photo)
EGGNOG: Terrible Christmas movies you’ll want to avoid this season

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Personal attacks part of ‘dangerous trend’ says North Island MLA