Busy Tuesday for BC Ferries passengers

First sailings to and from Swartz Bay sold out

It’s looking like a busy Tuesday for ferry passengers with the ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay scheduled for 7 a.m. is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. ferry is sitting at 80 per cent full. (Keri Coles/Victoria News Staff)

It’s looking like a busy Tuesday for ferry passengers.

The 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was full and the 9 a.m. sailing was sitting at 80 per cent full at 6:45 a.m. There was also a two-sailing wait this morning for oversized vehicles.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing was also full with the 8 a.m. sailing sitting at 50 per cent and the 9 a.m. sitting at 60 per cent.

Tsawwassen to Duke Point is sitting at 52 per cent full for the 7:45 a.m. ferry and 57 per cent full for the 10:15 a.m. ferry.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen is 61 per cent full for the 7:45 a.m. ferry and 55 per cent full for the 10:15 a.m. ferry.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay is 43 per cent full for the 8:25 a.m. ferry and 53 per cent full for the 10:40 a.m. ferry.