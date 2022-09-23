A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS

Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence

A Calgary man received a two-year hunting ban and a $2,875 penalty for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt, despite the fact that he was living in Alberta.

The incident took place in October 2019, when Conservation Officers were doing hunting compliance checks near Woss.

”Hunting big game in B.C. as a non-resident, without being accompanied by a licenced guide, an assistant guide with written authorization or a person with the required permits, is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act,” a release from BCCOS says.

The man was sentenced in Port Hardy Provincial Court where he was barred from hunting in B.C. for two years and received the fine.

“The BCCOS hopes this penalty deters others from similar activities,” the release says.

Non-resident hunters are allowed to hunt big game in B.C., but must be accompanied by a licenced guide outfitter, a guide outfitter’s assistant or a resident who holds a Permit to Accompany. Non-resident hunting licence fees are $53, with a $22 Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) surcharge.

Non-residents can hunt small game without being accompanied.

