Minister of National Defence Anita Anand holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The Canadian government says it has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The Canadian government says it has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada sends military aircraft into Haiti’s skies as gang violence escalates

UN says gangs are restricting access to necessities like health care and water

Canada has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence.

A joint statement today from National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has deployed a CP-140 Aurora aircraft to help “disrupt the activities of gangs” in Haiti.

Gang violence has become a reality for those living in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince since last summer, with hundreds having reportedly been kidnapped and killed.

The UN has also said gangs are restricting access to necessities like health care and water and are also allegedly sexually assaulting women and children.

Haiti’s political and humanitarian crisis has led to calls for Western countries to intervene, with the Canadian government saying the aircraft deployment comes in direct response to Haiti’s request for help.

The government says the patrol aircraft is currently in Haiti and will remain there “for a number of days” to help with surveillance and intelligence efforts.

The aircraft deployment is the latest step the government has taken to assist Haiti, and not indicative of a military intervention.

Other support measures to date include levying sanctions against individuals it views as responsible for the violence in Haiti.

“The deployment of a Canadian patrol aircraft will strengthen efforts to fight criminal acts of violence and to establish the conditions necessary for a peaceful and prosperous future,” Anand said in Sunday’s statement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Next story
5 things to know about health-care talks Tuesday between Trudeau, premiers

Just Posted

The Victoria Shamrocks’ eight 2023 draft picks were all from Vancouver Island teams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Shamrocks select 7 local players in 2023 junior player draft

More than 100 people from different walks of life gather at Royal Jubilee Hospital for Code Hack 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s Code Hack returns to help improve health care

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change-induced disaster

Killer whales often come and visit Neroutsos Inlet near Port Alice. (Regan Hickling photo)
Eyewitnesses report rare killer whale attack on a humpback in Quatsino Sound