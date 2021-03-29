Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Canadian Press that federal immunization experts will change their recommendation to specify that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used on people under the age of 55.

They spoke on background because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

A briefing with Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Health Canada doctors is planned for this afternoon to explain the details to Canadians

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus