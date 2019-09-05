Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, an Ottawa couple who were trapped in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian struck, are shown in a handout photo. A Montreal-area woman says her parents and their friends are safe after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the attic of a home in the Bahamas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kristin Dudley MANDATORY CREDIT

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

A Montreal-area woman says her parents and their friends are safe after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the attic of a home in the Bahamas.

Kristin Dudley said in a brief phone conversation that she was able to speak to her father via satellite phone earlier today and he confirmed all four Ottawa residents are alive and well.

She said her 70-year-old parents Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, as well as their friends, are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today.

Dudley hadn’t heard from her parents since Sunday, as they and their two friends were taking refuge in the attic of a house on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas during the massive Category 5 storm.

She said the water had already burst through the main floor of the home, and she worried for their safety.

The storm caused widespread devastation across the northern Bahamas, as sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour ripped off roofs, bowled over cars and sent floodwaters rushing into people’s homes.

Dudley said Wednesday she needed to leave her phone line open but took to social media to thank the public for their prayers and messages of support.

“It means the world to us,” she wrote on Facebook.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

— With a file from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abortion, same-sex marriage fights feed cynicism: ex-Liberal Philpott

Just Posted

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Island United U18 girls bring home silver medals

Locals Kristen Clair, Kayley Clair, Aliya Therrien, and Danielle Barnes all made the trip.

New truck for Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department

The village’s new fire truck cost $10,000.

New vehicle charging station in Port Hardy

What do you think about the new electric vehicle charging station outside… Continue reading

Ride along with a North Island conservation officer

This year’s lack of a large wild berry crop in the North Island is driving bears into town.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

$8.87 million for mental health programs, resources in B.C. schools

Provincial funding available to all 60 B.C. school districts

RCMP arrest Vancouver Island man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested and charged a man they suspect is… Continue reading

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Most Read