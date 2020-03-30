(Black Press Media files)

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

As new restrictions came into effect barring people with symptoms of COVID-19 from planes and trains, ferry operators called for the federal government to ban such travellers from their vessels as well.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the travel ban for domestic flights and intercity trains over the weekend as the federal government escalated its efforts to curb the spread of the deadly respiratory illness across Canada.

The prime minister sidestepped a question during his daily news conference on Monday about relying on staff at airports and train stations who don’t have medical training and in some cases protective equipment to screen passengers.

“The fundamental principle we’ve put forward is if you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you feel you might have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home,” Trudeau said.

“That is what we are asking of all Canadians and these measures we’ve brought in for airlines and railways is an additional measure, an additional encouragement and expectation that people who have symptoms of COVID-19 will not travel.”

The comments came as the Canadian Ferry Association, which represents operators across the country, said the travel restrictions for those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 need to be extended to those trying to board ferries. BC Ferries is a member of the organization.

“People with COVID-19 symptoms should also be banned from boarding ferries unless there are emergency requirements, such as going to a hospital, and only with prior notice to the ferry operator,” association CEO Serge Buy said in a statement.

“We urge the federal government to better consult with the ferry sector and provide the national leadership required to support critical continued ferry service to communities across the country.”

Buy said the pandemic has worsened already severe workforce shortages in the sector and that the infection of one crew member could disrupt the transport of passengers and goods to communities that rely on such service.

READ MORE: BC Ferries passengers staying away, as asked, during COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal
Next story
WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

First government licensed cannabis shop on Vancouver Island celebrates one year in business

‘I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want’

Fire Chefs give back to community with one free meal a day to those who are in need

Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days they are open to those in need.

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

COVID-19: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel according to Island Health

North Island community groups are adapting due to COVID-19

‘The coronavirus and its effects make this a challenging time for us all’

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

Most Read