Chase RCMP say they can’t find suspect who allegedly assaulted girl on trail

Chase RCMP searched to no avail for a suspect in an alleged assault in Chase on Oct. 14. (File photo)

Police are looking for the suspect in the reported assault of a girl.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. police received a report of an assault about 30 minutes earlier.

A girl told officers she was walking from the skate park to Aylmer Road on the trail through the trees. She was suddenly tripped by something and fell to the ground.

“A male came out of the bushes and got on top of her. He physically restrained her with one hand and pulled at her pants with his other hand. She struggled to get away, hitting him multiple times in the face with the heel of her hand. She was able to escape and ran. The male followed her and tried to grab her several more times before she finally got away,” wrote Kennedy in a news release.

The suspect was described as tall and thin, dressed all in black with a black hoodie and wearing a black ball cap. His face was covered by a black mask with a white skull on it.

Kennedy said police conducted extensive patrols of the park, the trails and the surrounding area throughout the night. Officers also canvassed the neighbourhood, speaking with several people, and checked with local businesses, but no one recalled seeing or hearing anything out of the ordinary.

Local schools were notified of the incident so staff could discuss safety precautions with students. The investigation is continuing.

