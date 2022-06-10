Chief Administrative Officer position is now vacant in the Town of Port McNeill

Pete Nelson-Smith had been working for the Town of Port McNeill since 2016

The Town of Port McNeill’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) position is now vacant.

Pete Nelson-Smith had been working with the town for roughly six years, first as the harbour manager before transitioning to deputy administrator and then finally as CAO after Sue Harvey officially retired in 2018.

Mayor Gaby Wickstrom and town staff confirmed with the North Island Gazette that Nelson-Smith’s last day of employment was Wednesday, and Chief Financial Officer Brenda Johnson is currently serving as the Interim Corporate Officer.

No other details were made available.

