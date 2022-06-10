Port McNeill Community Events Facebook photo

Port McNeill Community Events Facebook photo

Chief Administrative Officer position is now vacant in the Town of Port McNeill

Pete Nelson-Smith had been working for the Town of Port McNeill since 2016

The Town of Port McNeill’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) position is now vacant.

Pete Nelson-Smith had been working with the town for roughly six years, first as the harbour manager before transitioning to deputy administrator and then finally as CAO after Sue Harvey officially retired in 2018.

Mayor Gaby Wickstrom and town staff confirmed with the North Island Gazette that Nelson-Smith’s last day of employment was Wednesday, and Chief Financial Officer Brenda Johnson is currently serving as the Interim Corporate Officer.

No other details were made available.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilmunicipal politics

Comments are closed

Previous story
Federal report shows the impact of warming oceans on B.C. coast

Just Posted

Port McNeill Community Events Facebook photo
Chief Administrative Officer position is now vacant in the Town of Port McNeill

The Island K’ulut’a. (BC Ferries photo)
BC Ferries wishes North Island high school students a great graduation day

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Tim Sangha, a member of the Nanaimo-based business partnership that has owned the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant since November 2020, presents a carving by woodcarver Rick Rotar of the Ibis business logo to Patricia Gwynne who owned and operated the Island’s most remote pub for more than 40 years. (Scarlet Ibis image)
New business partners breathe new life into Vancouver Island’s most remote pub