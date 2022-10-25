Shelbourne Street near San Juan Avenue was closed Tuesday morning while police investigated a collision between a motorist and a child. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Shelbourne Street near San Juan Avenue was closed Tuesday morning while police investigated a collision between a motorist and a child. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Child taken to hospital after being struck in Greater Victoria

Saanich police investigating collision involving a child

Shelbourne Street was closed Tuesday morning after a child walking was struck near the intersection at San Juan Avenue.

Saanich police were called on Oct. 25 at around 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian, described by officers as under 12, was in a collision with a motorist. The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the road for about two hours, asking drivers to divert.

ALSO READ: Henry Kitchell found safe

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police DepartmentTraffic

Previous story
‘Not enough’: Heiltsuk bemoans police officers’ decision not to attend apology ceremony

Just Posted

The entrance to the Port Hardy swimming pool. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy awards contract for liner installation at dormant indoor swimming pool

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. (Campbell River Mirror file photo)
MP Blaney wants federal investments to help end North Island’s health-care crisis

FILE – An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition