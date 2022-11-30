Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

China accused of ‘regularly’ intercepting Canadian military aircraft

Intercepts happened on a number of occasions between September and November

China is being accused of having “regularly” intercepted a Canadian military aircraft tasked with enforcing UN sanctions against North Korea.

The Department of National Defence says the intercepts happened on a number of occasions between September and November.

They involved a Canadian CP-140 Aurora surveillance aircraft flying out of Okinawa, Japan.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier did not provide further details, such as the number of incidents.

However, in a speech in Halifax earlier this month, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described the Chinese military’s activities as “dangerous.”

Austin also said the number of intercepts of U.S., Canadian and other allied aircraft was increasing over the South and East China Seas.

RELATED: Japan, US hold joint arms drills amid China, North Korea worry

ChinaFederal PoliticsNorth Korea

Previous story
Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season
Next story
Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in city environmental ranking

Just Posted

North Island Eagles teams, coaches, and of course the alumni players all stopped for a group photo at the end of the game. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
11th annual North Island Eagles alumni game hits the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena

Port Hardy saw heavy snow and strong winds on Tuesday. Photo by Tyson Whitney/North Island Gazette
Power out for over 1,000 in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wants large grocery store corporations to “pay what they owe.” (Stock photo)
North Island-Powell River MP wants to ‘make huge corporations pay’

Snow falling on Highway 1 at Malahat Summit in 2020.Winter driving conditions are on the way with snow and wind forecast for south, inland, east and north Vancouver Island from Tuesday morning through Wednesday (Nov. 30). (DriveBC/File)
Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island